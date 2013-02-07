FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bharat Forge, Elbit establish Indian defence jt venture
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 7, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Bharat Forge, Elbit establish Indian defence jt venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, quote)

JERUSALEM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian auto components maker Bharat Forge and Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to supply advanced artillery and mortar systems to the Indian military.

The joint venture will offer solutions in Elbit’s Artillery Guns & Mortar segment and roll out a range of products such as the Advanced Indian Gun System, the companies said in a statement.

The venture “will address Indian defence requirements with operationally proven systems from Elbit Systems that have been customised and adapted for Indian conditions ... for end-to-end solutions for artillery systems and armored vehicles upgrades established by Bharat Forge recently in India,” said Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.