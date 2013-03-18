FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India court halts execution of govt order on Bharti's 3G pacts-lawyers
March 18, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

India court halts execution of govt order on Bharti's 3G pacts-lawyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 18 (Reuters) - An Indian court temporarily halted on Monday the execution of a government order asking Bharti Airtel to immediately stop 3G mobile services in some zones as it continues to hear the case, two lawyers on the case said, in a reprieve to the country’s top telecommunications carrier.

Bharti Airtel had challenged in Delhi High Court a telecommunications ministry order asking it to stop providing 3G services in seven zones where it does not have its own airwaves and is offering the services through pacts with other carriers.

The telecommunications ministry had said such pacts were illegal and ordered Bharti to pay a penalty of $65 million.

The Delhi High Court also said Bharti would not immediately need to pay the penalty, according to the lawyers. It will hear the case next on May 8, one of the lawyers said. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

