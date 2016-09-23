FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bharti Airtel to offer 3 mths of unlimited data for $22
September 23, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

India's Bharti Airtel to offer 3 mths of unlimited data for $22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's biggest mobile phone carrier, will offer its prepaid customers three months of unlimited data for 1,494 rupees ($22), escalating a price war after the entry of a new player.

The company will offer up to 30 gigabytes of data at 4G speeds and then slower speeds thereafter.

Carriers such as Bharti and Vodafone India are reducing prices after Reliance Jio Infocomm, a 4G telecoms venture backed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, launched commercial operations this month, offering all services free until the end of the year.

Currently, one gigabyte of 4G data valid for about a month is priced at about 250 rupees or more. Most Indian cellphone users are prepaid, or without a monthly contract with their carrier.

$1 = 66.6600 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam and Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
