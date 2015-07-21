FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bharti Airtel says no plan to exit Africa, despite Orange talks
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 21, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Bharti Airtel says no plan to exit Africa, despite Orange talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, the biggest Indian cellphone carrier, said on Tuesday it had no plans to exit Africa, despite beginning exclusive talks with France’s Orange to sell four of its units there.

“We remain fully committed to our Africa operations and will continue to invest in its growth and building a profitable business and accordingly have no plan to exit,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday, in response to a query from Reuters.

Orange said on Monday it was in talks to buy Bharti’s subsidiaries in Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo Brazzaville and Sierra Leone. The announcement triggered speculation that this might be Bharti’s first step towards a complete sale of the African business. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.