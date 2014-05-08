FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bharti Airtel says to spend $1 bln per year in Africa
May 8, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

India's Bharti Airtel says to spend $1 bln per year in Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, May 8 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Airtel plans annual capital expenditure of $1 billion in the next few years and will focus on deepening investments in 17 African countries rather than entering new markets, Chief Executive Sunil Mittal told Reuters on Thursday.

The telecoms firm is comfortable with its debt levels of 2.5-2.6 times EBITDA and is evaluating options for the sale, leaseback or sharing of its African transmission towers, Mittal said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Abuja, Nigeria. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by Jane Baird)

