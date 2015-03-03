FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharti Airtel, China Mobile to collaborate on 4G
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 3, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

Bharti Airtel, China Mobile to collaborate on 4G

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Reuters) - Top Indian telecommunications carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd said it would collaborate with China Mobile Ltd on growing fourth-generation (4G) mobile data services.

The two companies will also work on a joint strategy for procurement of 4G devices including smartphones, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel operates 4G networks in some Indian cities. Operators in China and India are launching 4G on the TD-LTE technology standard, while most of the western world uses a different technology for 4G. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)

