Bharti Airtel Q2 profit beats estimates on mobile data boost
October 26, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

Bharti Airtel Q2 profit beats estimates on mobile data boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India’s top mobile carrier by subscribers, posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly net profit that beat estimates, helped by a surge in data usage by customers.

Bharti Airtel, headed by Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, said net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 15.23 billion indian rupees ($234.42 million), up from 13.83 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a net profit of 11.5 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue rose 4 percent to 238.36 billion rupees for the second quarter from a year earlier. Mobile data revenue grew 60 percent during the quarter. ($1 = 64.9700 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

