India's Bharti Q2 net profit more than doubles
October 30, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

India's Bharti Q2 net profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indian mobile carrier Bharti Airtel said second quarter net profit more than doubled to 13.83 billion rupees ($225 million), from 5.12 billion rupees a year ago, beating analysts’ estimates as the country’s top telecom operator added more subscribers for its mobile data services.

Analysts, on average, were expecting Bharti Airtel, headed by Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal and nearly a third owned by Singapore Telecommunications, to earn 12.86 billion rupees in profit.

$1 = 61.4500 Indian rupee Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

