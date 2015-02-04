FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bharti Airtel Dec-quarter profit jumps, beats estimates
February 4, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

India's Bharti Airtel Dec-quarter profit jumps, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Airtel posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as India’s biggest telecommunications carrier by users and revenue added more subscribers.

For its third quarter ended Dec. 31, the company’s net profit was 14.37 billion rupees ($232 million), more than double the 6.12 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting Bharti to post a profit of 13.81 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 61.8200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

