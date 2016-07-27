India's Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit down 30.8 pct on higher expenses

NEW DELHI, July 27 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecom network operator, reported a 30.8 percent fall in net profit for the fiscal first quarter, due to adverse foreign exchange impact in Nigeria, but still came in ahead of analyst estimates.

Consolidated net profit fell to 14.62 billion rupees ($217.69 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 21.13 billion rupees last year, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 11.59 billion rupees, according to Reuters data.

Bharti Airtel, headed by Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, said net sales rose 7.9 percent to 255.47 billion rupees, the highest ever since 2002, helped by new customers signing up the company's 3G and 4G data services. ($1 = 67.1905 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)