FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
India's Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit falls 5 pct on higher costs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 25, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

India's Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit falls 5 pct on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - India's top telecoms operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a nearly 5 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday hit by higher costs.

Consolidated net profit fell to 14.61 billion rupees ($218.80 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 15.36 billion a year earlier, Bharti said in a statement.

Analysts had expected the wireless operator to report a profit of 13.69 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 3.4 percent to 246.52 billion rupees.

$1 = 66.7723 Indian rupees Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.