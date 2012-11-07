FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bharti Q2 net falls 29.8 pct, more than expected
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 7, 2012 / 3:51 AM / in 5 years

Bharti Q2 net falls 29.8 pct, more than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - India’s top telecommunications carrier, Bharti Airtel Ltd, reported its 11th consecutive quarter of profit decline as costs increased and a slowdown in customer additions limited revenue growth.

Bharti, controlled by billionaire Sunil Mittal, said on Wednesday that consolidated net profit fell 29.8 percent to 7.21 billion rupees ($132.5 million)for its fiscal second quarter ended September from 10.27 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts had expected net profit of 7.46 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bharti and its main rival, the local unit of Vodafone , are set to benefit after a court revoked the permits of several smaller rivals, which will cut the competition in a market that once boasted more than a dozen players.

The leading carriers, however, face the risk of paying out billions of dollars in regulatory fees over the next few years with the government planning to impose a surcharge on airwaves held by them and also because of reallocation, or switching, of their superior quality spectrum when their permits are renewed.

Bharti, nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia’s top phone carrier, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, operates in 20 countries across Asia and Africa and is the world’s fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier by customers.

$1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.