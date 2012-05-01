Huawei gets Bharti 4G network contract for India's Karnataka

NEW DELHI, May 1 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel has appointed Chinese telecoms gear maker Huawei Technologies to deploy and manage a 4G network in India’s Karnataka state, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Bangalore, the capital city of the southern state of Karnataka, is the country’s hub for technology services.

Indian mobile market leader Bharti has 4G radio airwaves in four of India’s 22 telecoms zones. It launched the country’s first commercial 4G network in the eastern Kolkata city on April 10 and had then said it would launch the high-speed network in Bangalore within 30 days.

China’s ZTE Corp is managing Bharti’s 4G network in Kolkata, while Nokia Siemens Networks has the contract for its planned 4G network in the western Maharashtra telecoms zone. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)