FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huawei gets Bharti 4G network contract for India's Karnataka
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 1, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Huawei gets Bharti 4G network contract for India's Karnataka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 1 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel has appointed Chinese telecoms gear maker Huawei Technologies to deploy and manage a 4G network in India’s Karnataka state, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Bangalore, the capital city of the southern state of Karnataka, is the country’s hub for technology services.

Indian mobile market leader Bharti has 4G radio airwaves in four of India’s 22 telecoms zones. It launched the country’s first commercial 4G network in the eastern Kolkata city on April 10 and had then said it would launch the high-speed network in Bangalore within 30 days.

China’s ZTE Corp is managing Bharti’s 4G network in Kolkata, while Nokia Siemens Networks has the contract for its planned 4G network in the western Maharashtra telecoms zone. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.