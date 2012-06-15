FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India tax tribunal asks Bharti to pay $125 mln-paper
June 15, 2012 / 4:35 AM / 5 years ago

India tax tribunal asks Bharti to pay $125 mln-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - A tax tribunal in India has ordered top mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel to pay more than 7 billion rupees ($125 million) for unpaid customs duty, the Hindu Business Line reported on Friday.

A Bharti spokesman told Reuters that the company was yet to receive a copy of the tribunal order.

Bharti imported mobile telecom equipment by splitting the value of the equipment into hardware and software, the newspaper said, citing case documents seen by it. The case was over “undervaluation of the imported goods and non-inclusion of the value of software in the imported goods”, the paper said.

Authorities had conducted searches at Bharti’s Bangalore office in 2004, it said, adding that Bharti has the option to appeal the tribunal’s order at the country’s Supreme Court.

For the newspaper story, see link.reuters.com/wer78s($1 = 55.86 Indian rupees) (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Michael Perry)

