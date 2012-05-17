FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bharti cuts 3G mobile data prices in India
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 17, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Bharti cuts 3G mobile data prices in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel, India’s top mobile phone operator, on Thursday cut prices of its third-generation (3G) mobile data services by about 70 percent under some plans, a company statement showed, in a move to boost usage of the premium services in the country.

Bharti and its rivals in the country started 3G services last year after spending a total more than $12 billion to buy airwaves in a state auction.

But take-off of the services, which allow faster Internet on phones and video calls, has been slower than expected, partly due to high prices. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.