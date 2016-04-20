FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bharti Airtel to sell more than 5 pct stake in telecom tower unit - CNBC TV18
April 20, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

India's Bharti Airtel to sell more than 5 pct stake in telecom tower unit - CNBC TV18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Airtel will sell more than 5 pct stake in its tower arm Bharti Infratel through an open market block deal, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources.

Bharti Airtel owns a 71.7 percent stake in Bharti Infratel, and a 5 percent stake sale in the unit would be worth 37.48 billion rupees ($566.74 million) based on current valuations.

Airtel plans to use the sale proceeds to cut debt, the TV channel reported.

The report did not give a timeline for the planned sale. ($1 = 66.1325 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

