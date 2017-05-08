FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17 pct, misses estimates
May 8, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 3 months ago

India's Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 percent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.

Consolidated net profit came in at 5.97 billion rupees ($92.83 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 7.18 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Monday. (bit.ly/2qhoevm)

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated net profit of 6.99 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Consolidated expenses rose about 8.5 percent to 11.33 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

