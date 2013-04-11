FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharti consortium in final stage of Myanmar telecom licence race- source
April 11, 2013 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

Bharti consortium in final stage of Myanmar telecom licence race- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Reuters) - A consortium of India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd has qualified to enter the final stage of a telecommunications licensing process in Myanmar, a company source said on Thursday, pitting it against some of the world’s leading carriers to secure a permit in one of the last major untapped markets.

There are still more than a dozen companies competing for the two licences on offer, the source said, declining to give any further details.

China Mobile, Vodafone, and a group backed by George Soros last week said they were in the race for a telecom licence in Myanmar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
