Bharti consortium in final stage of Myanmar telecom licence race- source

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Reuters) - A consortium of India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd has qualified to enter the final stage of a telecommunications licensing process in Myanmar, a company source said on Thursday, pitting it against some of the world’s leading carriers to secure a permit in one of the last major untapped markets.

There are still more than a dozen companies competing for the two licences on offer, the source said, declining to give any further details.

China Mobile, Vodafone, and a group backed by George Soros last week said they were in the race for a telecom licence in Myanmar.