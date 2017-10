MUMBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India’s top mobile phone operator, said on Wednesday it had acquired an additional 13.36 percent stake in Nigerian unit, Airtel Networks Ltd, from existing shareholders to raise its total holding to 79.06 percent.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)