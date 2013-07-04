FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharti Airtel raises stake in Qualcomm's India broadband venture
July 4, 2013 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

Bharti Airtel raises stake in Qualcomm's India broadband venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 4 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India’s largest telecommunications carrier, has raised its stake to 51 percent in a wireless broadband venture founded by Qualcomm Inc, the Indian company said on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel, which last year agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in Qualcomm’s India 4G broadband venture, did not say how much it paid for the additional 2 percent stake.

Bharti Airtel said the four separate entities that are part of the broadband venture have become its subsidiaries after the stake increase.

