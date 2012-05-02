FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bharti Q4 net falls 28 pct as competition bites
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 2, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

Bharti Q4 net falls 28 pct as competition bites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 2 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel, India’s biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, reported its ninth straight quarterly profit decline as intense price competition and losses on foreign exchange eroded earnings.

Consolidated net profit fell to 10.06 billion rupees ($190.89 million) in the fourth quarter ended March from 14 billion rupees a year earlier, Bharti said on Wednesday. That missed the average estimate of 12.12 billion rupees in a survey of 19 analysts by Reuters.

Bharti, nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia’s top phone carrier SingTel, operates in 20 countries across Asia and Africa.

In 2010, the company paid $9 billion to acquire most of the African operations of Kuwait’s Zain, making Bharti the world’s fifth-largest mobile phone carrier.

Bharti, controlled by billionaire Sunil Mittal, had 181 million customers in India as of end-March, or almost a fifth of the market of more than 900 million. ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.