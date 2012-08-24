FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
August 24, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

India's Bharti shortlists banks for tower arm IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Airtel has shortlisted banks including Standard Chartered and JPMorgan to manage a share sale in its telecoms tower unit to raise more than $750 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Top Indian telecoms carrier Bharti has also shortlisted Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, UBS and India’s Kotak Mahindra for the initial public offering, the sources said on Friday.

Bharti may file a prospectus for the IPO with the Indian market regulator next month, said the sources, declining to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The company is eyeing an India listing for the unit in the first half of 2013, the sources said.

A Bharti spokesman declined comment.

