Bharti Airtel to bid in spectrum auction-source
October 19, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Bharti Airtel to bid in spectrum auction-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Top Indian telecom carrier Bharti Airtel will bid in an upcoming auction of mobile phone airwaves, said a company source, who declined to be named as the matter is not public yet.

The airwaves auction is the result of a Supreme Court order to revoke permits issued in a scandal-tainted sale in 2008. Bharti Airtel is not affected by that court order but it could be looking to buy additional spectrum.

Friday is the deadline for companies to submit their application to participate in the auction, which is scheduled to start on Nov. 12. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

