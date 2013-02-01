FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bharti Airtel hopes to issue bonds of up to $1 bln in FY13 - Exec
#Credit Markets
February 1, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

India's Bharti Airtel hopes to issue bonds of up to $1 bln in FY13 - Exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India’s top mobile network operator, hopes to issue dollar bonds of up to $1 billion in the current fiscal year that ends in March, Sarvjit Dhillon, Group CFO at Bharti Enterprises, said on Friday.

Bharti Enterprises is the parent of Bharti Airtel which on Friday reported a fall in net profit for the twelfth consecutive quarter, missing estimates by a wide margin.

Bharti Airtel, controlled by billionaire Sunil Mittal, said consolidated net profit fell to 2.84 billion rupees ($53.39 million) in the fiscal third quarter that ended Dec. 31, from 10.11 billion rupees a year earlier. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
