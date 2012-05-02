FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 2, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

India's Bharti plans FY13 capex of up to $3.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 2 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel, India’s biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, expects consolidated capital expenditure of between $3 billion and $3.2 billion in the fiscal year that started in April, an executive said on Wednesday.

The capex outlook excludes any potential payment for spectrum, said Sarvjit Singh Dhillon, group chief financial officer at the mobile operator’s parent Bharti Enterprises.

Earlier Bharti Airtel reported its ninth straight quarterly profit decline as intense price competition and losses on foreign exchange eroded earnings. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

