FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Bharti Airtel bids for Myanmar licence - sources
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 29, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

India's Bharti Airtel bids for Myanmar licence - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India’s top mobile phone operator, has bid for a telecoms licence in Myanmar as part of plans to expand in overseas markets, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Myanmar government earlier this month invited expressions of interest for two mobile phone licences - a first step towards increasing mobile penetration from 5-10 percent to 80 percent in three years.

The deadline for submitting bids was last Friday.

“We are always open to opportunities provided there is a strategic fit and the market offers significant potential,” Bharti Airtel said in a statement, without confirming or denying that it has bid for a licence.

The world’s fourth-biggest mobile phone operator by number of subscribers, Bharti also operates in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in South Asia and 17 African countries. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.