QFE to take Bharti board seat, plans to be active investor -source
#Financials
May 3, 2013 / 8:20 AM / in 4 years

QFE to take Bharti board seat, plans to be active investor -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Qatar plans to be an active investor in Bharti Airtel, the Indian telecoms group in which one of its investment vehicles has agreed to buy a 5 percent stake, a person close to the Qataris said on Friday.

“QFE (Qatar Foundation Endowment) will be taking a board seat and this shows that on this one they’ll be active investors and will have a say on the company’s future,” the source said.

“Qatar is in for the very long term,” the person added.

Through its various holding companies, Qatar owns stakes in a variety of companies but rarely plays a publicly active role. Last year, it surprised investors by forcing Glencore to raise its takeover offer for Xstrata. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Jane Barrett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
