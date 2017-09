(Fixes typo) July 2 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd : * Completed sale transactions for agreements to divest towers in 5 countries * Agreements in 2 countries lapsed * Total proceeds from already concluded transactions over $1.3 billion * Total proceeds to be utilised to reduce debt of co * Process is on for balance 6 countries; hope to have finality in coming few

months on transactions proposed * Source text: bit.ly/1KtxU7T * Further company coverage