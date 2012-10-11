FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bharti Airtel tower unit could launch IPO this year, exec
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 11, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

India's Bharti Airtel tower unit could launch IPO this year, exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Top Indian telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel’s tower unit could launch its planned initial public offering in 2012, subject to clearance from market regulators, a senior group executive said.

“We are ready to go...,” said Akhil Gupta, deputy group chief executive of Bharti Enterprises, the telecom carrier’s parent company.

According to sources, Bharti Airtel’s mobile phone tower unit has filed for an IPO in September which could raise nearly $1 billion in the country’s biggest IPO in more than two years. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

