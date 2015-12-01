FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AXA raises stake in Indian insurance joint ventures to 49 pct
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

AXA raises stake in Indian insurance joint ventures to 49 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA has raised its holdings in Indian insurance joint ventures with Bharti Enterprises to 49 percent, the latest in a slew of similar deals after a rule change easing cap on foreign ownership in the local insurance companies.

The government earlier this year allowed foreign ownership in the $50 billion Indian insurance sector to up to 49 percent from a maximum permissible 26 percent stake, a move that is aimed at giving a boost to the capital-starved sector.

AXA has raised stakes in its life and non-life insurance joint ventures with Bharti to 49 percent from 26 percent, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The easing of foreign ownership rules has opened doors for foreign insurers such as Prudential Plc and Standard Life Plc to take a higher interest in the business in India, where insurance penetration is low.

Last month, Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance Co said it has agreed to raise its stake in Reliance Life Insurance, a unit of Indian billionaire Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital Ltd to 49 percent. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.