Bharti Infratel to talk to Reliance for tower lease - exec

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - Indian telecommunications tower operator Bharti Infratel plans to talk to the telecoms unit of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd to lease out towers, its Vice-Chairman Akhil Gupta said on Tuesday.

Last week, energy-focused Reliance took a step closer to launching 4G services into the fiercely competitive Indian telecoms market with a deal to lease undersea cable capacity from rival Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Infratel also expects faster network rollout in India by mobile carriers this fiscal year, Gupta told reporters at a news conference. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)