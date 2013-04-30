FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharti Infratel to talk to Reliance for tower lease - exec
April 30, 2013 / 5:30 AM / in 4 years

Bharti Infratel to talk to Reliance for tower lease - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - Indian telecommunications tower operator Bharti Infratel plans to talk to the telecoms unit of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd to lease out towers, its Vice-Chairman Akhil Gupta said on Tuesday.

Last week, energy-focused Reliance took a step closer to launching 4G services into the fiercely competitive Indian telecoms market with a deal to lease undersea cable capacity from rival Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Infratel also expects faster network rollout in India by mobile carriers this fiscal year, Gupta told reporters at a news conference. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

