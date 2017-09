April 27 (Reuters) - Bharti Infratel Ltd

* Bharti infratel ltd says are entering a phase of high growth

* Says march-quarter consol net profit 5.58 billion rupees

* March-quarter consol income from operations 29.47 billion rupees versus 27.9 billion rupees year ago

* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol net profit was 5.34 billion rupees

* Declares final dividend of 6.5 rupees/share Source text: bit.ly/1EaTaeK Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)