India's Bharti Airtel to sell shares in unit Bharti Infratel on Thursday
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 6, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

India's Bharti Airtel to sell shares in unit Bharti Infratel on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India’s top mobile phone carrier, said it will sell up to 45 million shares in unit Bharti Infratel Ltd on Thursday at a floor price of 250 rupees a share.

The sale will be through the stock exchange. Bharti Airtel will raise up to 11.25 billion rupees ($183 million) at the floor price set, according to Reuters calculation.

As of end-June, Bharti Airtel owned 79.4 percent of Bharti Infratel, which is a mobile phone mast operator. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, edi)

