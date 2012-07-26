TABLE-India's BHEL Q1 net up 12 percent, beats forecast

MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Three months ended June 30. (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit 9.2 vs 8.2 Net sales 83.3 vs 71.2 NOTES: State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is India's top power equipment maker. I/B/E/S estimates had forecast stand-alone net profit of 8.33 billion rupees on net sales of 80.45 billion rupees. At the end of June, the company had an outstanding order book of 1.33 trillion rupees. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)