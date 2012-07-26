FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's BHEL Q1 net up 12 percent, beats forecast
July 26, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Three months ended June 30.   
    (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees  
unless stated)   
      
    Net profit          9.2    vs      8.2   
    Net sales          83.3    vs     71.2 
       
    NOTES: State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is
India's top power equipment maker.
    I/B/E/S estimates had forecast stand-alone net profit of 
8.33 billion rupees on net sales of 80.45 billion rupees.
    At the end of June, the company had an outstanding order
book of 1.33 trillion rupees.
   

 (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
