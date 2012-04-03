FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-India puts BHEL share sale plan on hold-exec
April 3, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-India puts BHEL share sale plan on hold-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first initial of finance director to P.K. Bajpai in first paragraph)

NEW DELHI, April 3 (Reuters) - The Indian government has decided to put on hold plans to sell a stake in state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Finance Director P.K. Bajpai said on Tuesday.

The company earlier said it has withdrawn initial papers filed with the capital market regulator for the share sale.

In February, Heavy Industries Minister Praful Patel said the share sale in the power equipment maker may happen in the fiscal year 2012/13 beginning in April.

The stake sale, which was approved by the cabinet in 2011, was expected to raise about $1 billion. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)

