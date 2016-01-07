FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oddo completes capital raising ahead of BHF Kleinwort Benson buy
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Oddo completes capital raising ahead of BHF Kleinwort Benson buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - French private bank Oddo & Cie said on Thursday it had completed a 100-million-euro ($108 million) capital increase in a step towards its purchase of Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson.

Oddo said the move saw French fund manager Boussard & Gavaudan, the Bettencourt-Meyers family which is the top shareholder in cosmetics maker L‘Oreal and German insurer Allianz take a combined 7 percent of Oddo.

The Oddo family now holds 60 percent.

“This capital increase has been done in view of the acquisition of BHF Kleinwort Benson Group, which should be finalised by the end of the first quarter,” Managing Partner Philippe Oddo said in a statement.

BHF Kleinwort Benson was created in 2014 when Brussels-listed RHJ International, owner of the 200-year-old British merchant bank Kleinwort Benson, bought Frankfurt-based BHF-Bank from Deutsche Bank.

Oddo has offered 5.75 euros per share to buy BHF Kleinwort Benson, valuing it at 760 million euros.

The European Central Bank had set the capital increase as a condition of its approval for the takeover.

$1 = 0.9264 euros Reporting by James Regan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.