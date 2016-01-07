Oddo completes capital raising ahead of BHF Kleinwort Benson buy

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - French private bank Oddo & Cie said on Thursday it had completed a 100-million-euro ($108 million) capital increase in a step towards its purchase of Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson.

Oddo said the move saw French fund manager Boussard & Gavaudan, the Bettencourt-Meyers family which is the top shareholder in cosmetics maker L‘Oreal and German insurer Allianz take a combined 7 percent of Oddo.

The Oddo family now holds 60 percent.

“This capital increase has been done in view of the acquisition of BHF Kleinwort Benson Group, which should be finalised by the end of the first quarter,” Managing Partner Philippe Oddo said in a statement.

BHF Kleinwort Benson was created in 2014 when Brussels-listed RHJ International, owner of the 200-year-old British merchant bank Kleinwort Benson, bought Frankfurt-based BHF-Bank from Deutsche Bank.

Oddo has offered 5.75 euros per share to buy BHF Kleinwort Benson, valuing it at 760 million euros.

The European Central Bank had set the capital increase as a condition of its approval for the takeover.