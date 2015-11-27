FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French bank Oddo offers 5.75 euros/share for BHF Kleinwort Benson
November 27, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

French bank Oddo offers 5.75 euros/share for BHF Kleinwort Benson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - French private bank Oddo & Cie on Friday said it was offering 5.75 euros per share to buy the 85 percent of Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson it does not already own, valuing it at 760 million euros ($805 million).

Oddo’s bid puts it in direct competition with Chinese investor Fosun, which owns a near 20 percent stake and which in July announced its intention to offer 5.10 euros per share to buy the rest of BHF.

Oddo said if its bid succeeded it would sell BHF’s private banking activities in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands to Societe Generale, which is also providing financing for the takeover.

Fosun and Oddo have been awaiting a green light from bank regulators, including the European Central Bank, to formally launch their bids.

$1 = 0.9445 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
