FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHF shareholder AQTON: 5.10 eur offer from FOSUN too low
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BHF shareholder AQTON: 5.10 eur offer from FOSUN too low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - AQTON SE, which holds an 11.28 percent stake in German lender BHF, on Wednesday said it regarded a 5.10 euros a share takeover offer made by China’s Fosun Group as “significantly too low”.

On Friday, Belgian financial regulator FSMA said Fosun had made a takeover bid at 5.10 euros a share, valuing BHF Kleinwort Benson at 675 million euros ($738.5 million).

“The purchase offer doesn’t reflect the fundamental value and the future opportunities of BHF Kleinwort Benson’s business. We support the process initiated by the Board and will make our decision once we can fully evaluate the situation,” a spokesman for AQTON, which is controlled by BMW investor Stefan Quandt said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.