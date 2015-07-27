BHF Kleinwort Benson says not contacted by bidder Fosun

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Wealth management group BHF Kleinwort Benson said on Monday that it had not been contacted by its largest shareholder, Chinese investment group Fosun, which has put in an offer to rest of the Belgium-listed company.

On Friday, Belgian financial regulator FSMA said Fosun had made a takeover bid at 5.10 euros a shares, valuing BHF Kleinwort Benson at 675 million euros ($738.5 million).

“The Board was not contacted by the proposed offeror prior to, nor has been contacted by them since, receiving notification from the FSMA,” BHF Kleinwort Benson said.

The group said it had formed a sub-committee of board members to assess the offer and to make a recommendation to the full board, without specifying a date.

Fosun and BHF Kleinwort Benson CEO Leonhard Fischer in June clashed over the dismissal of BHF head Bjorn Robens, which Fosun called “completely against the interests of shareholders”.

Fosun owns 19.49 percent of BHF Kleinwort Benson and entities associated with it had entered a purchase agreement with company founder Timothy Collins and affiliated entities to buy a 9.12 percent stake. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)