ECB set to decide soon on BHF takeover bidders -sources

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is set to decide soon on who can bid for BHF Kleinwort Benson in a deal seen as a test case its attitude towards a bigger role for Chinese financial investors, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Two potential bidders, Chinese investor Fosun and French private bank Oddo & Cie., are awaiting the ECB’s green light for their takeover approach to buy the Anglo-German merchant bank within the next weeks, the people said.

The 500 million-euro merger ($537 million) will be one of the largest in European banking since the ECB took over responsibility of for banking supervision a year ago.

German financial watchdog Bafin has completed its review of the bidders in an ownership control procedure and passed its recommendation to the ECB for a decision, one of the people said.

It was not yet clear what the ECB’s decision would be, the person added.

People familiar with the transaction said they expect the ECB to give the green light to both bidders and that it would impose conditions, such as that the new owner give a binding commitment to transfer funds to BHF should its capital quota fall below a certain level.

Fosun, which already holds a near 20 percent stake in BHF Kleinwort Benson, in July unveiled its 500 million euro offer to buy the remainder. The offer documents are also under review by financial market regulators in Belgium, where BHF Kleinwort Benson is listed.

Oddo is assessing a potential counter-bid and has therefore asked for the ECB’s approval, sources familiar with the process said.

Belgian authorities are expected to make their decision following the ECB’s green light.

All the parties declined comment.