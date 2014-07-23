FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP Billiton, Anglo American seek to sell joint manganese assets -WSJ
#Basic Materials
July 23, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

BHP Billiton, Anglo American seek to sell joint manganese assets -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Plc and Anglo American Plc are looking to sell their jointly owned manganese assets portfolio in South Africa and Australia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper said the assets include two mines in South Africa, one in Australia, and processing plants in both countries. (on.wsj.com/1nVRHh1)

BHP owns 60 percent and Anglo 40 percent of the operations.

Earlier this week, Anglo American’s subsidiary Anglo American Platinum, the world’s No. 1 platinum producer, said it was selling its Union mine, its operations at Rustenburg and South African joint venture Pandora. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)

