BHP Billiton says keeping solid "A" balance sheet is top priority
#Basic Materials
November 19, 2015 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

BHP Billiton says keeping solid "A" balance sheet is top priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said maintaining a solid “A”-rated balance sheet was its top priority and its dividend policy has served shareholders well, when asked whether the company was in a position to ensure it would not cut its dividend.

“Through thick and thin, through good times and bad times, this company has been quite strong,” Chairman Jacques Nasser told shareholders on Thursday at the company’s annual meeting in Australia.

“But the one thing we never risk is the strength of the balance sheet through the cycle.” (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
