FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BHP halts work at Blackwater coal mine after worker killed
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 12, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-BHP halts work at Blackwater coal mine after worker killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Blackwater production)

MELBOURNE, March 12 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said it has suspended its Blackwater coal operations in Australia after a worker at the mine, a father of two and grandfather of two, was killed in a truck accident on Thursday.

The accident at the mine, one of seven owned by the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) in central Queensland, involved a raptor transporter vehicle, BHP said.

Blackwater is the second-largest among BHP’s metallurgical coal mines. It produced 3.5 million tonnes in the six months to December, making up one-fifth of BMA’s output.

The accident at Blackwater is the second at a Queensland coal mine in the past month. One worker was killed and another was injured at Anglo American’s Dawson coal mine in February when a truck tire exploded during a tire change.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.