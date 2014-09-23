FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP-Mitsubishi says cutting about 700 jobs in Australia coal mines
September 23, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

BHP-Mitsubishi says cutting about 700 jobs in Australia coal mines

Reuters Staff

SYDNEY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi <8058.T) will cut about 700 jobs at coal mines they operate jointly in Australia, with the two companies citing over-staffing in tough market conditions.

The move follows a review of the operations, in Australia’s Queensland state, owned 50-50 through the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance that found employee numbers were higher than required to operate safely and efficiently, the partners said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)

