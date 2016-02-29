Standard & Poor's affirms BHP Billiton's credit rating

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s affirmed its “A” rating on global miner BHP Billiton’s debt, citing a change in the company’s dividend policy.

S&P said the miner’s move to link its dividends to its operating performance materially increased its financial flexibility.

BHP said on Tuesday it would pay out at least half of its underlying profit going forward, abandoning its policy of paying steady or higher dividends. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)