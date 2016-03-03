FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's downgrades BHP Billiton's debt
#Basic Materials
March 3, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Moody's downgrades BHP Billiton's debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service cut its ratings on BHP Billiton Plc to “A3” from “A1”, citing a deterioration in the company’s earnings and cash flow.

Moody's said it expected BHP's credit metrics to remain substantially weaker, as low commodity prices and softer demand fail to offset changes in the company's dividend policy. (bit.ly/1TUtQSU)

BHP cut its dividend and abandoned its progressive dividend policy last week.

Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

