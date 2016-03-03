RPT-UPDATE 2-Moody's downgrades BHP Billiton's debt

(Repeat story published on Thursday)

* Moody’s cuts ratings to “A3” from “A1”, outlook negative

* BHP says remains committed to strong balance sheet

* S&P had cut BHP’s debt to “A” from “A+” last month

* BHP shares up 3.7 pct as copper hits 3-month highs

March 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday cut BHP Billiton Plc’s debt rating to “A3” from “A1”, citing a deterioration in the company’s earnings and cash flow.

A slump in the prices of commodities such as copper and iron ore has put the balance sheets of miners the world over under strain.

Moody's said it had a negative outlook on the rating and that it expected BHP's credit metrics to remain substantially weaker as the low prices and soft demand fail to offset changes in the miner's dividend policy. (bit.ly/1TUtQSU)

BHP, which has long said that a solid “A” level credit rating was its top priority, said on Thursday that it remained committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Standard & Poor’s last month cut BHP’s debt ratings to “A” from “A+”.

Last week, the miner abandoned its progressive dividend policy and slashed its interim dividend by nearly three quarters to conserve cash. It had $25.9 billion of debt at the end of 2015.

BHP’s shares, however, were up 3.7 percent at 807 pence in afternoon trade on Thursday, boosted by higher copper prices and news that it had reached a deal with the Brazilian government regarding a deadly dam spill last year.

The miner’s five-year credit default swaps, instruments used by investors to insure exposure to a company or country’s debt, were at 182 basis points, according to Markit data. They closed at 194 basis points on Wednesday.

“I think (the deal with the Brazil government is) having a more material impact on the stock,” Macquarie analyst Alon Olsha said, noting that other miners were also gaining due to higher copper prices.

Copper prices hit three-month highs on Thursday. The FTSE 350 mining index was up 1.9 percent, while the broader market was off 0.3 percent. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)