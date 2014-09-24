BHP considers London listing for demerged company

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Billiton is considering listing a planned spin-off company in London as well as in Sidney and Johannesburg, the company said in a letter to shareholders.

BHP announced in August it would spin off some base metals and coal assets worth an estimated $16 billion and said at the time the new company would be headquartered in Perth and listed in Australia, with a secondary listing in South Africa.

Some UK-registered shareholders have expressed concerns about the lack of a London listing, however.

“Since the announcement, we have been able to engage extensively with investors and other stakeholders,” BHP said in the letter to shareholders.

"Based on this, we are now assessing a potential (additional) standard listing in London for the new company."