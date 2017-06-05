FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2017 / 1:53 AM / 2 months ago

BHP CEO says he has not met with Elliott since Barcelona

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on Monday he has not met with activist investor Elliott Management since their talks in Barcelona last month and declined to comment on whether another meeting was scheduled.

Speaking at a media roundtable in Tokyo, Mackenzie said he was "always interested in new ideas" on boosting shareholder value.

Elliott Management is pushing for strategic changes at the mining giant, including a call for an independent review of its petroleum division.

The New York-based fund said last month after the meeting with Mackenzie in Barcelona that the talks had had been "constructive".

Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin

