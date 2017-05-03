SYDNEY May 3 Proposals by activist investor
Elliott Management to boost shareholder returns at BHP Billiton
would be "credit negative" for the global
miner, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday.
BHP has rejected the proposals to collapse its dual-listed
share structure, spin off its U.S. petroleum business and
conduct an ongoing, off-market share buyback program.
Moody's on Wednesday upgraded BHP's outlook to "positive"
from "stable", saying it believes the company will continue to
generate strong earnings and free cash flow in the current
commodity price environment.
"However, the positive outlook is predicated on the group
continuing with its current operating strategy and financial
policies, and that its operating footprint will not change
materially as a result of the Elliott proposals," Moody's said.
"Any material change that resulted in higher than expected
shareholder returns and/or leverage would be seen as credit
negative," it said.
Elliott Management representatives are in Australia this
week to meet BHP shareholders over the proposals.
In the past year, Elliott has built up a 4.1 percent stake
in BHP's British arm and last month told the company that it had
failed to deliver "optimal" value.
BHP has labeled the proposals as flawed and warned would
involve costs far beyond any benefits if implemented.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)